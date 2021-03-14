West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Karimpur profile: TMC's Mahua Moitra won from seat by margin of 15,989 votes

Karimpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Nadia district of West Bengal

Karimpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Nadia district of West Bengal. It falls under the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,01,108 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Karimpur in the previous Assembly election was 88.53 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Mahua Moitra of the All India Trinamool Congress party was elected to power after securing 90,989 votes as against 75,000 votes won by Samarendranath Ghosh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was defeated by a margin of 15,989 votes.

In 2011 the CPM won from this seat. Samarendranath Ghosh from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party was fielded against Dr. Ramendra Nath Sarkar of the TMC and was declared the winner upon securing 82,244 votes. Sarkar became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 5,085 votes or 2.85 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.