West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Karandighi profile: TMC's Manodeb Sinha won constituency in 2016
The constituency was held by All India Forward Bloc’s Gokul Roy between 2001 and 2016
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Karandighi is located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Raiganj constituency. It came into existence as a legislative assembly constituency of West Bengal in 2011 after the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India.
The constituency covers Rasakhowa-II, Rasakhowa-I, Altapur-I, Altapur-II, Raniganj, Dalkhola-I, Dalkhola-II, Lahutara-I, Lahutara-II, Domhana, Karandighi-II and Karandighi-I gram panchayats of Karandighi community development block.
As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,46,509 electorates and 243 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 81.66 percent in the 2016 assembly election.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Trinamool Congress’s Manodeb Sinha won the Karandighi seat. The constituency was held by All India Forward Bloc’s Gokul Roy between 2001 and 2016.
The Karandighi assembly constituency is home to a total of 3,63,899 people, of which 89.85 percent is rural and 10.15 percent is urban population..
The Karandighi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kurseong profile: BJP seeks inroads into Gorkha vote bank
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s Rohit Sharma won from the Kurseong constituency
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Siliguri profile: TMC looks to woo non-Bengali population in CPM stronghold
Siliguri Assembly constituency, an important seat owing to its location, is one that TMC could win only once in 2011
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Phansidewa profile: Congress' Sunil Chandra Tirkey looks reelection for third term
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly polls in Phansidewa was 87.91 percent