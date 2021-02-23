West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Karandighi profile: TMC's Manodeb Sinha won constituency in 2016

The constituency was held by All India Forward Bloc’s Gokul Roy between 2001 and 2016

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Karandighi is located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Raiganj constituency. It came into existence as a legislative assembly constituency of West Bengal in 2011 after the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India.

The constituency covers Rasakhowa-II, Rasakhowa-I, Altapur-I, Altapur-II, Raniganj, Dalkhola-I, Dalkhola-II, Lahutara-I, Lahutara-II, Domhana, Karandighi-II and Karandighi-I gram panchayats of Karandighi community development block.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,46,509 electorates and 243 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 81.66 percent in the 2016 assembly election.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Trinamool Congress’s Manodeb Sinha won the Karandighi seat. The constituency was held by All India Forward Bloc’s Gokul Roy between 2001 and 2016.

The Karandighi assembly constituency is home to a total of 3,63,899 people, of which 89.85 percent is rural and 10.15 percent is urban population..

The Karandighi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).