West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kanthi Uttar profile: TMC's Banasri Maity won seat in past two elections

The Kanthi Uttar Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency lies in the Purba Medinipur district. It is a part of the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,07,184 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Kanthi Uttar constituency is composed of - Deshapran CD Block, Brajachauli, Debendra, Kanaidighi, Kumirda, Lauda and Marishda gram panchayats of Contai III and Bathuari gram panchayat of Egra II community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kanthi Uttar in the previous Assembly election was 87.95 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Banasri Maity of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was the declared the winner from the constituency. She secured 1,03,783 votes as against 85,207 votes won by her main opponent Chakradhar Maikap of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. The ruling party had fielded Maity against CPM MLA Chakradhar Maikap, who lost the electoral battle by a margin of 7,955 votes or 4.33 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

A total of 294 members Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be elected in the upcoming polls.

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.