West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kandi profile: Congress' Apurba Sarkar retains seat in last two polls

Kandi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal

Kandi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,59,781 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kandi in the previous Assembly election was 76.75 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Apurba Sarkar of the Indian National Congress party was elected to power after securing 81,723 votes as against 60,943 votes won by Dr Santanu Sen of the All India Trinamool Congress party. He was defeated by a margin 20,780 votes.

In 2011 as well, Congress retained the seat. Apurba Sarkar(David) was fielded against Ainal Haque of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party and was declared the winner upon securing 66,513 votes. Haque became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 7810 votes or 5.14 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.