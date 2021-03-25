West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kamarhati profile: TMC fields Madan Mitra from constituency
The voter turnout for the constituency of Kamarhati in the 2016 Assembly election was 74.9 percent
The Kamarhati Assembly constituency lies in the North 24 Parganas district. It is a part of the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, Kamarhati had a total of 1,88,840 registered electors and 216 polling booths.
Voter turnout in previous election
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, Manas Mukherjee of CPM defeated his nearest rival Madan Mitra of the Trinamool Congress. In the 2011 election, Mitra Congress had defeated Mukherjee. Mitra is contesting the polls on a TMC ticket from the Kamarhati constituency this year.
Kamarhati will vote in the fifth phase of the polls on 17 April.
Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.
The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
