West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kalyani profile: TMC's Ramendranath Biswas won seat in past two elections

In 2016, TMC’s Ramendranath Biswas—who had won the 2011 election by 15,690 votes—retained Kalyani seat with an improved victory margin of 26,095 votes.

Kalyani Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and comes under Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. The seat in the West Bengal Assembly is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The Assembly segment comprises Chanduria-II, Kanchrapara, Madanpur-I, Madanpur-II, Saguna, Sarati and Simurali gram panchayats of Chakdaha community development block; and Kalyani and Gayespur municipalities. Kalyani came into existence as an Assembly constituency in 2011, based on the orders of the Delimitation Commission.

Polling in the constituency will be held on 17 April, during the fifth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Kalyani witnessed 81.81 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,89,918 voters exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 269 polling stations for its electorate of 2,32,145.

Past election results and winners

In 2016, TMC’s Ramendranath Biswas—who had won the 2011 election by 15,690 votes—retained Kalyani seat with an improved victory margin of 26,095 votes. While Biswas garnered 95,795 votes, his CPM rival Alakesh Das polled 69,700 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.