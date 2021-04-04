West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kalna profile: Sitting MLA Biswajit Kundu has switched over from TMC to BJP

The Kalna Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal

The Kalna Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It is a part of the Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Manteswar had a total of 2,200,44 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Manteswar in the 2016 Assembly election was 88.00 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Biswajit Kundu of the All India Trinamool Congress won the Manteswar Assembly constituency. He won 97,430 votes, as against 72,169 votes won by his main rival Sukul Chandra Sikdar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In December 2020, Kundu switched over to the BJP.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Biswajit Kundu of the All India Trinamool Congress won the Manteswar seat by defeating Sukul Chandra Sikdar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.