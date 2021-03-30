West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kaliganj profile: Congress defeated TMC by 1,227 votes in 2016

The Kaliganj constituency will go to the polls during the sixth phase of the 2021 Assembly election on 22 April

Kaliganj Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and falls under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The Assembly segment comprises Bara Chandghar. Debagram, Faridpur, Gobra, Hatgachha, Juranpur, Kaliganj, Matiari, Mira-I, Mira-II, Panighata, Plassey-I and Plassey-II gram panchayats of Kaliganj community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

Kaliganj witnessed 85.99 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election. A total of 1,86,631 electors cast their vote in 255 polling stations.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, Congress candidate Hasanuzzaman Shaikh defeated then sitting TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed by 1,227 votes. While Shaikh garnered 85,125 votes, Ahamed polled 83,898 votes.

According to TMC’s candidate list, Ahamed will be in fray in Kaliganj in the upcoming 2021 election.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.