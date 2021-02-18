West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kaliaganj profile: TMC wrested seat in 2019 bypolls

In the 2019 by-election, TMC’s Tapan Deb Singha defeated BJP's Kamal Chandra Sarkar by a margin of 2,304 votes, while Congress candidate Dhitashri Roy came third

Kaliaganj Assembly Election 2021: Kaliaganj constituency is a reserved constituency lying in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Raiganj Parliamentary constituency.

Kaliaganj had a total of 2,50,603 registered electors in 2016

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kaliaganj in the previous Assembly election was 86.07 percent.

Past election results and winners: In 2011, Congress' Pramatha Nath Ray registered victory over CPM's Nani Gopal Roy. Ray polled 84,873 votes while the CPM candidate got 77,583 votes.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Ray retained the seat by defeating TMC's Basanta Roy with a margin of 46, 602 votes.

However, the Congress was a dealt a blow in the 2019 bypoll, necessitated by Ray's death. According to the Indian Express, TMC’s Tapan Deb Singha defeated BJP’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar by a margin of 2,304 votes, while Congress candidate Dhitashri Roy came third.

The Kaliaganj Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).