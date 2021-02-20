West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kalchini profile: TMC's Wilson Champramary seeks reelection for third term

The voter turnout in Kalchini in the previous Assembly election was 81.45 percent

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Kalchini is located in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It falls under the Alipuardar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, has 2,34,969 electors and 264 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Wilson Champramary of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) had won the Kalchini seat. The seat was held by Congress and RSP in the years between 1977 and 2011.

Independent candidate Wilson Champramary won the seat with 46,455 votes in the 2011 Assembly elections and defeated RSP's Binay Bhusan Kerketta by a margin of 7,245 votes.

As per the estimates of the 2011 Census, out of the total 3,29,098-strong population, 73.67 percent is rural and 26.33 percent is urban.

The Delimitation Commission of India recommended in 2008 that the Kalchini Assembly segment would comprise Kalchini community development block and Majherdabri gram panchayat of Alipurduar-II community development block.

The Kalchini Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).