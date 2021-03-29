West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kakdwip profile: TMC minister Manturam Pakhira seeks third straight term

The Kakdwip Assembly constituency will go to polls on 1 April, in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The Kakdwip Assembly constituency lies in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and is a part of the Mathurapur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is currently held by West Bengal minister Manturam Pakhira.

The Kakdwip electorate will cast their votes on 1 April as part of the second phase of the eight-phase election in West Bengal.

In 2016, Kakdwip had a total of 2,17.094 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 89.91 percent. The voter percentage in the 2011 polls was 91.03 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Pakhira trounced Congress candidate Rafik Uddin Molla by 24,919 votes. In 2011, Pakhira defeated CPM's Milan Bhattacharyya by 10,503 votes.

The eight-phase election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).