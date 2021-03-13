West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jorasanko profile: Smita Bakshi won seat for TMC in 2016
The Jorasanko Assembly constituency will go to polls on 29 April as part of the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
Jorasanko is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata North district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,04,640 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Jorasanko in the previous Assembly election was 53.73 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Smita Bakshi of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Jorasanko seat. She won 44,766 votes, as against 38,476 votes won by her main rival Rahul Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sinha was defeated by a thin margin of 6,290 votes or 6.01 percent.
In 2011 as well, the Jorasanko seat was held by TMC. Bakshi was declared the winner after garnering 57,970 votes. Janki Singh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was the runner up, who lost by a margin of 31,509 votes or 27.78 percent.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
