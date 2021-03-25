West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jhargram profile: TMC fields actor Birbaha Hansda to retain stronghold

The Assembly seat has been vacant since TMC MLA Sukumar Hansda died in 2020 after battling cancer

Jhargram Assembly constituency is a part of the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency in the Jhargram district. The Assembly seat has been vacant since TMC MLA Sukumar Hansda died in 2020 after battling cancer. Hansda had also been serving as the Deputy Speaker in the West Bengal Assembly since December 2018.

The Jhargram Assembly segment comprises Jhargram municipality; Bandhgora, Manikpara, Radhanagar and Sapdhara gram panchayats of Jhargram community development block; and CDB Binpur-I community development block.

Polling for the Jhargram constituency will take place on 27 March, during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray, including actor and TMC leader Birbaha Hansda, CPM's Madhuja Sen Roy, BSP's Ramkrishna Sarkar, BJP's Sukhamay Satpathy (Jahar), Archana Sain of SUCI (Communist), Laxman Hansda of Amra Bangalee, and four Independent candidates.

Polling for the Garbetta Assembly constituency will take place on 27 March, during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

A total of 30 seats are undergoing polling in the first phase. These seats are spread across tribal-dominated Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) districts which were once considered the citadel of the Left.

Campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections came to an end at 5 pm on 25 March.

Voter turnout in previous election

Jhargram recorded a voter turnout of 84.31 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,80,537 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 254 polling stations for its electorate of 2,14,133.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, TMC’s Sukumar Hansda garnered 99,233 votes. Jharkhand Party (Naren) candidate Chunibala Hansda received 44,005 votes, while BJP’s Ajoy Kumar Sen polled 18,843 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.