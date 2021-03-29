West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jaynagar (SC) profile: TMC's Biswanath Das wrested seat from Congress in 2016

The voter turnout in Jaynagar in the 2016 Assembly election was 84.48 percent.

The Jaynagar reserved constituency lies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, which is considered to be stronghold of the Trinamool Congress. Jaynagar assembly segment is a part of the Jaynagar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Jaynagar had a total of 2,11,270 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election:

Past election results and winners:

Socialist Unity Centre of India -Communist's (SUCI) Tarun Kanti Naskar trounced CPM's Shyamali Halder by 26,590 votes in the 2011 Assembly election. In 2016, the seat went to the TMC as its candidate Biswanath Das defeated Congress' Sujit Patwari by 15,051 votes.

According to a Times of India report, local TMC leaders have levelled corruption charges against Das. However the MLA rubbished the allegations and expressed confidence that he would win from the constituency with a large margin.

The Jaynagar Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April, in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The eight-phase election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).