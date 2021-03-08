West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jangipur profile: TMC's Jakir Hossain won election in 2016

Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was seriously injured in a bomb attack at the Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on the night of 17 February

The Jangipur Assembly constituency lies in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal and is a part of the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Jangipur had a total of 2,14,445 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.82 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, Congres' Md. Sohrab defeated CPM's Purnima Bhattacharya by 6,336 votes. In the 2016 election, CPM candidate Somnath Singha Ray lost to Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee Jakir Hossain. Ray polled 46,236 votes against Hossain's 66,869.

Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was seriously injured in a bomb attack at the Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on the night of 17 February. West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee called the attack a conspiracy and alleged that Hossain was being pressurised to join another party.

The state BJP leadership, however, slammed Banerjee for trying to divert public attention from the failures of the state government.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.