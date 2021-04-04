West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jangipara profile: TMC's Snehasis Chakraborty won constituency in 2016

The voter turnout in Jangipara in the previous Assembly election was 83.44 percent

Jangipara Assembly Election 2021: Jangipara constituency is located in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It is part of the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,95,538 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Jangipara in the previous Assembly election was 83.44 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Snehasis Chakraborty of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the Jangipara seat. Chakraborty received 99,324 votes as against 75,719 votes won by his nearest opponent Pobitra Singha Roy of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Roy was defeated by 23,605 votes.

In 2011 as well, the TMC had won the seat by fielding Chakraborty against Sudarsan Raychaudhuri of the CPM. Raychaudhuri was the runner-up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 13,076 votes or 7.58 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.