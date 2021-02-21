West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jalpaiguri profile: Congress looks to retain North Bengal stronghold

Sukhbilas Barma of the Congress won the Jalpaiguri seat, defeating Dharttimohan Roy from All India Trinamool Congress

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Jalpaiguri is located in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, has 2,54,555 electors and 282 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Jalpaiguri in the previous Assembly election was 86.31 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Sukhbilas Barma of the Congress won the Jalpaiguri seat, defeating Dharttimohan Roy from All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 5,157 votes. A retired IAS officer, Barma won the Jalpaiguri seat in 2011 while the seat was won by another Congress candidate in 2006.

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 2,71,843-strong population, 60.51 percent is rural and 39.49 percent is urban.

The Jalpaiguri Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).