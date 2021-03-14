West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jalangi profile: CPM's Abdur Razzak won from seat in past two polls

Jalangi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal

Jalangi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It falls under the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,91,633 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Jalangi in the previous Assembly election was 83.92 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Abdur Razzak of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party was elected to power after securing 96,250 votes as against 70,983 votes won by Alok Das of the All India Trinamool Congress party. He was defeated by a margin of 25,267 votes.

In 2011 the CPM won from this seat as well. Abdur Razzak from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party was fielded against Idris Ali of the TMC and was declared the winner upon securing 81,812 votes. Ali became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 37,861 votes or 13.19 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.