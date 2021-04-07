West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jagatdal profile: Constituency recorded 79.79 percent turnout in 2016 polls

In the 2016 Assembly election, incumbent MLA Parash Dutta of the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious

The Jagatdal Assembly constituency lies in the North 24 Parganas district. It is a part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Jagatdal had a total of 2,21,529 registered electors and 234 polling booths.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Jagatdal in the 2016 Assembly election was 79.79 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, incumbent MLA Parash Dutta of the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious. This year, TMC has given a ticket to Somnath Shyam from the Jagatdal seat.

Jagatdal will vote in the sixth phase of the polls on 22 April.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time. The first phase began with polling for 30 seats on 27 March.

The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections took place on 1 April and covered 30 constituencies,.

The third phase was on 6 April for 31 seats. The fourth will be on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.