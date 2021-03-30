West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jagatballavpur profile: Trinamul Congress' Abdul Ghani won seat in 2016

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the Jagatballavpur constituency had a total of 2,12,297 registered voters

Jagatballavpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,12,297 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Jagatballavpur is composed of - Baragachhia I, Baragachhia II, Hantal Anantabati, Jagatballavpur I, Jagatballavpur II, Pantihal, Shankarhati I, Shankarhati II, Shialdanga and Maju gram panchayats of Jagatballavpur community development block and Begari, Domjur, Dakshin Jhapardaha, Parbatipur, Rudrapur, Uttar Jhapardaha and Makardah I gram panchayats of Domjur community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Jagatballavpur in the previous Assembly election was 82.88 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Md Abdul Ghani of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner in the Jagatballavpur constituency. He garnered 10,3348 votes as against 78,667 votes won by his nearest rival Baidyanath Basu of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2011 as well, the seat was by the TMC. The party had fielded Abul Kasem Molla against CPM candidate Kazi Jafar Ahmed, who lost the election by a margin of 27,780 votes or 14.67 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.