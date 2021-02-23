West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Itahar profile: TMC's Amal Acharjee has represented constituency since 2011

The polling percentage in Itahar in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.77 percent.

Itahar constituency lies in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Balurghat parliamentary constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, Itahar had a total of 1,64,111 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In 2011, CPI's Srikumar Mukherjee lost to Trinamool Congress' Amal Acharjee by a margin of 7052 votes.

In 2016 election, the main contest was again between Acharjee and Mukherjee. Acharjee retained the seat by polling 19,120 votes more than Mukherjee.

The Itahar Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).