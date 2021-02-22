West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Islampur profile: TMC's Abdul Karim Chowdhary seeks to retain seat
The constituency has 2,03,891 electors and 217 polling booths. The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly polls in Islampur was 79.43 percent
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Islampur is located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Abdul Karim Chowdhary of the Trinamool Congress won from the Islampur Assembly seat.
CPM's Mohammed Faruque won from the constituency in the 2011 Assembly polls.
As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 2,92,285 population, 81.41 percent is rural and 18.59 percent is urban.
The Islampur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
