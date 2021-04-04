West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Howrah Madhya profile: TMC's Arup Roy emerged victorious in past two elections

Howrah Madhya is an Assembly constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,76,047 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Howrah Madhya in the previous Assembly election was 71.81 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Arup Roy of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Howrah Madhya constituency. He garnered 91,800 votes as against 38,806 votes won by his closest rival Amitabha Dutta of the JD(U). Dutta was defeated by a big margin of 52,994 votes or 30.13 percent.

In 2011 as well, the Howrah Madhya seat was held by the TMC. Roy secured 1,03,184 votes against CPM candidate Arup Ray and defeated him by a huge margin of 50,670 votes or 30.48 percent.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.