West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Howrah Dakshin profile: TMC's Brajamohan Majumder won seat in 2016

Howrah Dakshin is an Assembly constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency

Howrah Dakshin is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,96,208 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Howrah Dakshin in the previous Assembly election was 73.58 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Brajamohan Majumder of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Howrah Dakshin. He secured 93,689 votes as against 77,495 votes won by his closest rival Arindam Basu of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2011 as well, the Howrah Dakshin seat was held by the TMC. Majumder was pitted against CPM candidate Krishna Kisor Ray. He defeated Ray by a margin of 31,422 votes or 17.43 percent.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.