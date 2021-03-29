West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Hingalganj profile: TMC’s Debas Mandal defeated CPI's Anandamay Mandal in 2016

Hingalganj recorded a voter turnout of 84.32 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,78,904 voters exercised their franchise.

Hingalganj Assembly constituency is located in North 24 Parganas district and comes under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

The Assembly segment comprises Hingalganj community development block; Barunhat Rameshwarpur, Bhabanipur – I, Bhabanipur – II, Hasnabad, and PatliKhanpur gram panchayats of Hasnabad community development block; and Khulna gram panchayat of Sandeshkhali -II community development block.

TMC's Debes Mandal won the seat in 2016 by 30,304 votes, defeating then sitting legislator Anandamay Mandal.

The Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 17 April, during the fifth phase of the 2021 Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Hingalganj recorded a voter turnout of 84.32 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,78,904 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 254 polling stations for its electorate of 2,12,172.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, TMC winner Debes Mandal garnered 94,753 votes. CPI runner-up Anandamay Mandal received 64,449 votes, while BJP nominee Labanya Mandal came third with 14,327 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.