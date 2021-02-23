West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Hemtabad (SC) profile: CPM looks to retain constituency after sitting MLA Debendra Nath Roy's death
Hemtabad came into existence as a legislative assembly constituency in 2011 after the implementation of the Delimitation Commission of India's recommendations
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Hemtabad (SC) is located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Raiganj constituency. It came into existence as a legislative assembly constituency of West Bengal in 2011 after the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India.
The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, covers Hemtabad community development block and Bhatol, Bindol, Jagadishpur, Mahipur, Sherpur, Rampur and Sitgram gram panchayats of Raiganj community development block.
As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,52,416 electorates and 243 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 85.04 percent in the 2016 assembly election.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, CPM’s Debendra Nath Roy won the Hemtabad seat. Roy defected to the BJP in 2019. The seat was held by CPM’s Khagendra Nath Sinha in the 2011 Assembly polls.
Roy was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad on 13 July last year. The state government has denied allegations that his death was a “political murder.”
The state government has said that West Bengal criminal investigation department (CID) has investigated all aspects of the complaints as well as possible causes of death and has already filed a chargesheet in the competent court. The Supreme Court recently disposed of a plea seeking transfer of the investigation to the CBI.
The Hemtabad assembly constituency is home to a total of 3,45,273, all of which is rural.
The Hemtabad Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
