West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Haroa profile: TMC’s Haji Islam won in 2016 by 42,407 votes

In the 2016 election, TMC’s Haji Nurul Islam garnered 1,13,001 votes, while CPM runner-up Imtiaz Hossain polled 70,594 votes.

Haroa Assembly constituency comes under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency and is located in North 24 Parganas district.

The Assembly segment comprises Falti Beleghata, Dadpur, Kiritipur –I, Kiritipur-II, and Shashan gram panchayats of Barasat-II community development block; Champatala, Deganga-I, Deganga-II, and Hadipur Jhikra-II gram panchayats of Deganga community development block; and Gopalpur-I, Gopalpur-II, Haroa and Khasbalanda gram panchayats of Haroa community development block.

The constituency was previously a CPM stronghold, where Kshiti Ranjan Mondal served as the MLA for six terms, from 1997 to 2006. Incumbent TMC MLA Haji Nurul Islam, a former Basirhat Lok Sabha MP, won the Haroa seat in 2016 by 42,407 votes.

Haroa will go to the polls on 17 April, during the fifth phase of the 2021 Assembly election. According to TMC’s candidate list, Islam will seek re-election in the upcoming poll.

Voter turnout in previous election

Haroa recorded a voter turnout of 86.81 percent in the 2016 election, when 2,00,695 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 264 polling stations for its electorate of 2,31,183.

Past election results and winners

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.