West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Harishchadrapur profile: Congress' Alam Mostaque won seat in 2016
The Harishchandrapur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The Harischandrapur Assembly constituency lies in the Malda district of West Bengal.
It is part of the Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,14,992 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 80.06 percent
Past election results and winners
In 2011, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate Tajmul Hossain defeated Congress' Alam Mostaque by a narrow margin of 2,441 votes.
In 2016, Mostaque registered victory over Trinamool Congress' Tajmul Hossain. Mostaque polled 17,857 votes more than Hossain.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
