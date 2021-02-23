West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Harirampur profile: CPM's Rafiqul Islam narrowly won seat in 2016

It is part of the Balurghat Parliamentary constituency. In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,96,518 registered electors

The Harirampur constituency lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,96,518 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 84.93 percent.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, Trinamool Congress' Biplab Mitra registered victory over CPM's Narayan Biswas with a narrow margin of 7,067 votes. In 2016, CPM's Rafikul Islam defeated Mitra by a slim margin of 4,504 votes.

The Harirampur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).