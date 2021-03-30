West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Haripal profile: TMC's Becharam Manna won constituency in 2016

Haripal is an Assembly constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency

Haripal Assembly Election 2021: Haripal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,08,530 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Haripal constituency is composed of Haripal community development block and Balarambati, Basubati and Kamarkundu Gopalnagar, Daluigachha gram panchayats of Singur community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Haripal in the previous Assembly election was 84.57 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Becharam Manna of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from Haripal Assembly seat. He received 11,0899 votes as against 79,424 votes won by his nearest opponent Jogiyananda Mishra of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2011 as well, the seat was retained by the TMC. Manna was fielded against CPM's Bharati Mukherjee. She became the runner up, losing to Manna by a margin of 22,073 votes or 12.08 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.