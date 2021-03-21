West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Haringhata profile: TMC’s Nilima Nag won in 2016 by over 21,000 votes

Haringhata became a reserved seat in 2011 for the Scheduled Castes. Prior to the change, CPM had won every Assembly election in the constituency from 1977 to 2006.

Haringhata Assembly constituency is located in Nadia district and comes under Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency.

The Assembly segment comprises Haringhata community development block; and Dewli and Hingara gram panchayats of Chakdaha community development block.

Haringhata became a reserved seat in 2011 for the Scheduled Castes. Prior to the change, CPM had won every Assembly election in the constituency from 1977 to 2006. TMC’s Nilima Nag Mallick won the seat in 2011 and has held it since then.

The constituency will go to the polls on 17 April, during the fifth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous election

Haringhata witnessed 87.29 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,91,440 voters exercised their franchise. The constituency, at the time, had 256 polling stations for its electorate of 2,19,310.

Past election results and winners

In 2016, TMC’s Nilima Nag Mallick won a second term in the constituency by garnering 94,530 votes. CPM runner-up Ajoy Das polled 73,181 votes, while BJP’s Suresh Sikdar got 15,793 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.