West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Haldia profile: CPM's Tapasi Mondal won seat in 2016 polls

Haldia is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,02,079 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Haldia constituency (SC) is composed of - Haldia municipality and Sutahata community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Haldia in the previous Assembly election was 90.47 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Tapasi Mondal of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was declared the winner from the constituency. She secured 1,01,330 votes as against 79,837 votes won by her nearest opponent Madhurima Mandal of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat. The ruling party had fielded Seuli Saha against Nityananda Bera of the CPM. Bera was the runner-up after losing the electoral battle by a margin of 11924 votes or 6.83 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.