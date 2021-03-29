West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Gosaba profile: TMC's Jayanta Naskar won seat in 2011, 2016 polls
The Gosaba electorate will cast their votes on 1 April as part of the second phase of the eight-phase election in West Bengal
The Gosaba Assembly seat is a reserved constituency located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It is part of the Jaynagar Parliamentary segment.
Gosaba had a total of 2,11,897 registered electors in 2016.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Gosaba in the 2016 Assembly election was 84.95 percent.
Past election results and winners
The Trinamool Congress' Jayanta Naskar won both the previous elections from the constituency. In 2011, Naskar defeated Revolutionary Socialist Party's Samarendra Nath Mondal by 10,682 votes.
In 2016, Naskar trounced RSP's Uttam Kumar Saha by a margin of 19,671 votes.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
