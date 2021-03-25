West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Gopiballavpur profile: TMC's Churamani Mahata won in 2016 by 49,558 votes

Polling for the Gopiballavpur constituency will take place on 27 March, during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election

Gopiballavpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency in the Jhargram district.

The Assembly segment comprises Beliabera, Kharbandhi, Pet Bindhi and Tapshia gram panchayats of Gopiballavpur-II community development block; Aguiboni, Chandri, Chubka, Dudhkundi, Lodhasuli, Nedabahara, Patashimul, Shalboni and Sardiha gram panchayats of Jhargram community block; and Sankrail community development block.

Polling for the Gopiballavpur Assembly constituency will take place on 27 March, during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. The candidates confirmed to be in the fray are TMC’s Khagendranath Mahato, Left front candidate Prashanta Das, and BJP’s Sanjit Mahato.

A total of 30 seats are undergoing polling in the first phase. These seats are spread across tribal-dominated Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) districts which were once considered the citadel of the Left.

Campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections came to an end at 5 pm on 25 March.

Voter turnout in previous election

Gopiballavpur recorded a voter turnout of 87.74 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,80,736 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, Gopiballavpur had 283 polling stations for its electorate of 2,06,002.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, Churamani Mahata of the Trinamool Congress won the seat with 1,00,323 votes. His CPM rival Pulin Bihari Baske received 50,765 votes, while BJP nominee Susil Kumar Ghosh polled 21,338 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.