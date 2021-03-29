West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Goghat profile: TMC MLA Manas Majumdar to contest from constituency this year

Goghat is an Assembly constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency

Goghat is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,98,516 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Goghat (SC) is composed of - Goghat I and Goghat II community development blocks.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Goghat in the previous Assembly election was 88.57 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Manas Majumdar of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the Goghat seat. Majumdar received 1,02,958 votes as against 72,072 votes secured by his main opponent Biswanath Karak of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

In 2011, the AIFB MLA Biswanath Karak emerged victorious from Goghat seat with 86,514 votes. Congress candidate Debasish Medda was the runner up and was defeated by a thin margin of 4,265 votes or 2.42 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.