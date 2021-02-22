West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Goalpokhar profile: TMC's Mohammed Gulam Rabbani looks for third straight win

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly polls in Goalpokhar was 74.38 percent

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Goalpokhar is located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It falls under the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency has 2,15,590 electors and 224 polling booths.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Mohammed Gulam Rabbani of the Trinamool Congress won from the Goalpokhar Assembly seat.

Rabbani had won from the seat in the 2011 Assembly polls on a Congress ticket.

The seat was held by All India Forward Bloc leaders between 1977 and 2011, except in 2006 when Congress’ Deepa Dasmunsi emerged victorious from Goalpokhar.

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,26,120 population, 98.18 percent is rural and 1.82 percent is urban.

The Goalpokhar Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).