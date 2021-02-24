West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Gazole (SC) profile: CPM's Dipali Biswas defeated TMC's Sushil Chandra Roy in 2016
In 2011, Ro, who was then with the Congress, had registered victory over CPM's Gobinda Mandal by a margin of 5,584 votes
The Gazole Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates and lies in the Malda district of West Bengal.
It is part of the Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,33,833 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 84.87 percent.
Past election results and winners
In 2011, Congress' Sushil Chandra Roy registered victory over CPM's Gobinda Mandal by a margin of 5,584 votes.
In the 2016 Assembly election, Roy who switched over to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), lost to CPM's Dipali Biswas. Biswas polled 20,602 votes more than Roy.
The Gazole Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kumarganj profile: TMC's Toraf Hossain Mandal won seat in 2016
The Kumarganj constituency lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Tapan profile: TMC's Bachchu Hansda retained seat in 2016 election
The Tapan constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes and lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Gangarampur (SC) profile: Goutam Das won seat in 2016, switched to TMC in 2018
The Tapan Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly election 2021.