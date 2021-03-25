West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Garbeta profile: TMC’s Asish Chakraborty defeated CPM rival Sorforaj Khan by 61,157 votes
Garbeta Assembly constituency, which falls under the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency, is located in Paschim Medinipur district.
The Garbeta Assembly segment comprises Garbeta-I community development block; and Amlasuli, Jogardanga, Piyasala and Sarboth gram panchayats of Garbeta-II community development block. From 1977 to 2006, Garbeta had two Assembly seats: Garbeta East and Garbeta West.
Polling for the Garbetta Assembly constituency will take place on 27 March, during the first phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.
A total of 30 seats are undergoing polling in the first phase. These seats are spread across tribal-dominated Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) districts which were once considered the citadel of the Left.
Campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections came to an end at 5 pm on 25 March.
Voter turnout in previous election
Garbeta recorded a voter turnout of 90.59 percent in the 2016 election, when 1,87,808 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, the constituency had 255 polling stations for its electorate of 2,07,311.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 elections, TMC’s Asish Chakraborty defeated his CPM rival Sorforaj Khan by 61,157 votes. While Chakraborty secured 110501 votes, Khan polled 49,344 votes.
As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
