West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Gangarampur (SC) profile: Goutam Das won seat in 2016, switched to TMC in 2018
The Gangarampur reserved constituency lies in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.
It is part of the Balurghat Parliamentary constituency.
In 2016, the constituency had a total of 1,98,724 registered electors.
Voter turnout in previous election:
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 87.29 percent.
Past election results and winners
Trinamool Congress' Satyendra Nath Roy won the constituency in 2011, polling just 668 votes more than his nearest rival, CPM's Nandalal Hazra
. In 2016, Roy lost to Congress' Goutam Das. Roy polled 69,668 votes against Das' 80,401.
In a blow to the Congress, Das switched over to the TMC in April 2018 and was later appointed as TMC's South Dinajpur district president.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
