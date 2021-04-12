West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Galsi profile: TMC's Alok Kumar Majhi won constituency in 2016

The Galsi Assembly constituency lies partly in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal and partly in the Paschim Bardhaman district

In 2016, Galsi had a total of 2,36,847 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Galsi in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.55 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Alok Kumar Majhi of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Galsi Assembly constituency. He won 95,203 votes, as against 84,432 votes won by his main rival Nandalal Pondit of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

In the 2011 Assembly election, Sunil Kumar Mandal of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) won the Galsi seat by defeating Joydeb Saha of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.