West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Gaighata profile: TMC's Pulin Bihari Ray won in 2016 by 29,572 votes

Gaighata Assembly constituency is located in North 24 Parganas district and comes under Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency.

The Assembly segment comprises Dharmapur-I, Dharmapur-II, Ichapur-I, Ichapur-II, Jaleswar-I, Shimulpur and Sutia gram panchayats of Gaighata community development block; Bergum-I, Bergum-II and Machhalandpur-I gram panchayats of Habra-I community development block; and Gobardanga municipality.

The constituency will go to the polls on 22 April, during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. The TMC, which has held the seat since 2001, has fielded Narottam Biswas in Gaighata.

Voter turnout in previous election

Gaighata witnessed 86.02 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,92,955 voters exercised their franchise. At the time, there were a total of 2,24,311 registered voters and 260 polling stations in the constituency.

Past election results and winners

In 2016, TMC’s Pulin Bihari Ray defeated CPM candidate Kapil Krishna Thakur by 29,572 votes. While Ray secured 93,812 votes, Thakur polled 64,240 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.