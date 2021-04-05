West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Full list of 31 constituencies going to polls in third phase tomorrow
Thirty-one constituencies in West Bengal will go to the polls on 6 April, which will be the third phase of the eight-phased election process.
A total number of 78,52,425 voters will exercise their voting rights at 10,871 polling stations in the districts of Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly in the third phase of polling.
The state has been under the All India Trinamool Congress' rule for the past 10 years and party chief Mamata Banerjee is seeking a third straight term as chief minister in these elections.
She is up against the BJP, which has emerged as its main challenger after having come a close second to the TMC in parliamentary polls in Bengal.
The state has 294 Assembly seats, and thus Central forces and election observers will keep a close eye on polling.
Here is a list of constituencies that will vote in the third phase on Tuesday:
|Constituency Number
|Constituency Name
|128
|Basanti (SC)
|129
|Kultali (SC)
|133
|Kulpi
|134
|Raidighi
|135
|Mandirbazar (SC)
|136
|Jaynagar (SC)
|137
|Baruipur Purba (SC)
|138
|Canning Paschim (SC)
|139
|Canning Purba
|140
|Baruipur Paschim
|141
|Magrahat Purba
|142
|Magrahat Paschim
|143
|Diamond Harbour
|144
|Falta
|145
|Sargachhia
|146
|Bishnupur (SC)
|177
|Uluberia Uttar (SC)
|178
|Uluberia Dakshin
|179
|Shyampur
|180
|Bagnan
|181
|Amta
|182
|Udaynarayanpur
|183
|Jagatballavpur
|195
|Jangipara
|196
|Haripal
|197
|Dhanekhali (SC)
|198
|Tarakeswar
|199
|Pursurah
|200
|Arambag (SC)
|201
|Goghat (SC)
|202
|Khanakul
In the eight-phase West Bengal elections, the BJP is contesting 293 seats while it has left one seat for its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) headed by Ashutosh Mahto.
The TMC, on the other hand, is contesting 290 seats while it has given three seats to Bimal Gurung’s Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which has a presence in the hilly regions of North Bengal.
The Third Front is an alliance between the Congress, CPM, CPI and Indian Secular Front. The Left is fighting on 137 seats while Congress is contesting on 91 and Abbas Siddiqui’s ISF on 28.
With inputs from PTI
