West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Farakka profile: Congress' Mainul Haque retained seat in 2016

Haque defeated CPM candidate Abdus Salam in the 2011 Assembly election and Trinamool Congress' Md. Mustafa in 2016

The Farakka Assembly constituency lies in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal and is a part of the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Farakka had a total of 1,92,011 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.04 percent.

Past election results and winners

Congress' Mainul Haque defeated CPM candidate Abdus Salam by 4,739 votes in the 2011 Assembly election. Haque retained the seat in 2016. He registered victory over Trinamool Congress' Md. Mustafa with a margin of 28,167 votes.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats, Arora said.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.