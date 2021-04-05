West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Falakata profile: TMC's Anil Adhikari currently represents constituency

Adhikari won the Falakata seat by securing 86,647 votes as against 69,808 votes won by his closest rival Kshitish Chandra Ray of the CPM

Falakata Assembly Election 2021: Falakata constituency is located in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal. It is part of the Alipurduar constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,97,944 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Falakata covers Falakata community development block and Purba Kanthalbari gram panchayat of Alipurduar I community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Falakata in the previous Assembly election was 87.13 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Anil Adhikari of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the Falakata seat. Adhikari received 86,647 votes as against 69,808 votes won by his closest rival Kshitish Chandra Ray of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Ray was defeated by 16,839 votes.

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat by fielding Adhikari against Rabindra Nath Barman of the CPM. Barman was the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 8,046 votes or 4.91 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.