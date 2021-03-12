West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Entally profile: Swarna Kamal Saha of Trinamool Congress won seat in 2016
The Entally Assembly constituency will go to polls on 29 April as part of the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
Entally is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata North district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,45,944 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Entally in the previous Assembly election was 70.68 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Swarna Kamal Saha of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Entally seat. He garnered 75,841 votes, as against 47,853 votes won by his main rival Debesh Das of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
In the 2011 election, Saha retained the seat on the TMC ticket after securing 75,891 votes. Das was defeated by a margin of 24,996 votes or 8.52 percent.
The Entally Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
