West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Egra profile: TMC's Samaresh Das won constituency in 2016

The Egra Assembly constituency, part of Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, is located in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

The Assembly segment comprises Egra municipality, Egra I community development block, and Basudevpur, Deshbandhu, Dubda, Manjusree, Paniparul, Sarbaday and Bibekananda panchayats in Egra II community development block.

The seat has been vacant since TMC MLA Samaresh Das died in 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 . Das had won the seat in 2016 by 25,956 votes.

In the 2021 Assembly election, candidates confirmed to be in the fray in Egra are Tarun Maity (TMC), Manas Kumar Karmahapatra (Congress), and Arup Das (BJP).

Voter turnout in previous election

Egra recorded a voter turnout of 84.92 percent in the 2016 election, when 2,20,998 of its voters exercised their franchise. At the time, Egra had 304 polling stations and 2,60,254 registered votes.

Past election results and winners

TMC MLA Samaresh Das won the Egra seat for the third time in the 2016 election. He garnered 1,13,334 votes, defeating Democratic Socialist Party nominee Shaikh Mahmud Hossain, who received 87,378 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.