West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Durgapur Purba profile: CPM's Santosh Debray won constituency in 2016

The Durgapur Purba Assembly constituency lies in the Paschim Bardhaman district. It is a part of the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Durgapur Purba had a total of 2,34,001 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Durgapur Purba in the 2016 Assembly election was 81.38 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Santosh Debray of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the Durgapur Purba Assembly constituency. He won 84,200 votes, as against 75,069 votes won by his main rival Pradip Mazumdar of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

In the 2011 Assembly election, Dr Nikhil Kumar Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Durgapur Purba seat by defeating Alpana Chowdhury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.