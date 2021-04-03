West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Dubrajpur profile: TMC's Naresh Chandra Bauri won constituency in 2016

The Dubrajpur Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency lies in the Birbhum district

In 2016, Dubrajpur had a total of 2,16,370 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Dubrajpur in the 2016 Assembly election was 84.28 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Naresh Chandra Bauri of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Dubrajpur Assembly constituency. He won 94,309 votes, as against 54,415 votes won by his main rival Bijoy Bagdi of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

In the 2011 Assembly election, Bijoy Bagdi of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) won the Dubrajpur seat by defeating Santoshi Saha of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.