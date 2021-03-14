West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Domkal profile: CPM's Anisur Rahaman won from seat in last two polls

Domkal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,96,059 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Domkal in the previous Assembly election was 83.84 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Anisur Rahaman of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party was elected to power after securing 71,703 votes as against 64,813 votes won by Soumik Hossain of the All India Trinamool Congress party. He was defeated by a margin of 6,890 votes.

In 2011 the CPM won from this seat as well. Anisur Rahaman from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party was fielded against Soumik Hossain of the Indian National Congress and was declared the winner upon securing 81,812 votes. Hossain became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 3,075 votes or 1.77 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.