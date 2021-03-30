West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Diamond Harbour profile: TMC's Dipak Kumar Halder has held party's bastion since 2011
Diamond Harbour is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,26,308 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Diamond Harbour in the previous Assembly election was 88.88 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Dipak Kumar Halder of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was elected to power after securing 96,833 votes as against 81,796 votes won by Subhra Sau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was defeated by a margin 15,037 votes.
In 2011 as well, the TMC won from the seat. Dipak Kumar Halde was fielded against Subhra Sau of TMC and was declared the winner upon securing 87,645 votes. Sau became the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 20,774 votes or 12.65 percent.
On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.
The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.
The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.
